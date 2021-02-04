Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Up 7.5%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.45. 1,233,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,882,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKD. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.45 million, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $807.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

