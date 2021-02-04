Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BAM opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,095.97 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

