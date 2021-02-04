Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

BBU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BBU stock opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,716,879 shares of company stock worth $237,694,810 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 599.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 137,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

