Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.12. 249,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,731. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.81 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

