Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,213. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.44 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.