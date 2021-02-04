BTC Lite (BTCL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $155.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $125,821.14 and approximately $155.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One BTC Lite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BTC Lite Profile

BTCL is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

