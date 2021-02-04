BTIG Research Trims iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Target Price to $210.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $283.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.77.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.43 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $1,143,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,976.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,669 shares of company stock worth $20,835,262. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 245.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.