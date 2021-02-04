BTU Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $56.88 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $56.88 million and $406.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.97 or 0.01282893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00053686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.68 or 0.05642091 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00042411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

