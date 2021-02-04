Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,419.47

Shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,419.47 and traded as high as $2,488.00. Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) shares last traded at $2,419.00, with a volume of 517,486 shares trading hands.

BNZL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,060 ($26.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of £8.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,441.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,419.47.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

