Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.70

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $4.57. Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 929,934 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$483.23 million and a PE ratio of 1,137.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.70.

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

