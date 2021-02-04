Burst Market Cap Hits $7.04 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burst has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $8,788.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,114,548,246 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

