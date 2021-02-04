BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Trading Down 3%

Shares of BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) were down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $33.06. Approximately 298,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 548,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BYD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get BYD alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.