Bytecoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $92,104.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $42.16 million and $92,104.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 45% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.18 or 0.00403439 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

