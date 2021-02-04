Bytecoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $91,319.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $42.29 million and $91,319.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.28 or 0.00404044 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000592 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.