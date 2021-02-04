Bytom Achieves Market Capitalization of $98.42 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $98.42 million and $29.84 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00396588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,653,656,850 coins and its circulating supply is 1,406,371,919 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

