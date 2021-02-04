Bytom Price Tops $0.0721 on Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $101.34 million and approximately $27.25 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0721 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.00399243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003695 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,653,798,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,406,513,407 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

