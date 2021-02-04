C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend by 12.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CHRW stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.31. 888,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Cowen lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

