C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.00

Shares of C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 269242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.88 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.14.

About C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. It has a suite of proprietary technologies across the drug discovery process, including Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing and designing 4D molecules in virtual reality.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for C4X Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4X Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.