Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Trading Down 0.7%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) shares were down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 1,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Calfrac Well Services has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $0.19.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.