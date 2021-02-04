Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Position Lifted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 4,154.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478,107 shares during the period. Callaway Golf accounts for about 1.9% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Callaway Golf worth $11,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Callaway Golf by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000.

ELY stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 22,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,858. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $30.69.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

