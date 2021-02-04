Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Trading 1.9% Higher

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.31 and last traded at $28.90. 93,647 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 26,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.