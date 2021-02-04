Camden National Bank Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,107 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,804 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,406 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,460,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,039,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,056 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

