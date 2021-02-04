Camden National Bank Sells 1,815 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS traded up $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $133.80. 52,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,152,859. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of -730.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

