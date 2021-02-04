Camden National Bank Sells 2,884 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Camden National Bank reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,565 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.8% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,160.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 70.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after acquiring an additional 412,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $486.99. 56,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,075. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

