Camden National Bank Sells 3,214 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Camden National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 2.2% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 536,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after acquiring an additional 245,600 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1,602.6% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 188,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after acquiring an additional 177,732 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,055,000 after acquiring an additional 175,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.74. 71,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,737. The firm has a market cap of $157.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

