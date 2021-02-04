Camden National Bank Sells 4,983 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Camden National Bank trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises about 1.5% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Camden National Bank owned about 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.09. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.55.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.