Camden National Bank Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,257,039. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.