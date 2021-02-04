Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.20-1.26 for the period. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.80-5.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CPT. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.62. 1,082,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,831. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

