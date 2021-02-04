Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.80-5.20 EPS.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.83.

CPT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.62. 1,046,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,005. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.84. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,001 shares of company stock worth $1,906,831. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

