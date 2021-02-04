Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.80-5.20 for the period. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.26 EPS.

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.62. 1,082,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,005. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.77. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.83.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,831 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

