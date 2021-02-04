Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.11. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.80-5.20 EPS.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,005. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.83.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,831 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

