Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 50,087 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,424,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,288,000 after acquiring an additional 168,014 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

