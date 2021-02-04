Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3,141.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,424,000 after buying an additional 885,011 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 505,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock opened at $138.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.