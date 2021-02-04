Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $14.68 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,477 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

CSCO stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

