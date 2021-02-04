Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Up 6.2%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.89 and last traded at $39.63. 1,528,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,631,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 985,830 shares of company stock worth $37,232,264. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,118,000 after acquiring an additional 85,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 146.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 378,664 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 109.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 307,215 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 8.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth $8,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

