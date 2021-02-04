Canaccord Genuity Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $306.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $218.00 to $306.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.39.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL traded up $14.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.11. 671,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,883,859. The stock has a market cap of $311.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.93 and a 200 day moving average of $206.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 324,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,989,000 after buying an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.