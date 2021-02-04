Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.L) (LON:CGI) Shares Gap Up to $997.50

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.L) (LON:CGI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $997.50, but opened at $1,980.00. Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.L) shares last traded at $2,020.00, with a volume of 375 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,002.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,716.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 9.52.

About Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.L) (LON:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Ltd (CGI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments Ltd (CGI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.