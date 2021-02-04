Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Argus from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $350.90. 22,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,830. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
