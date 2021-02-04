Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Argus from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $350.90. 22,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,830. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.38.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

