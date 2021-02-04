Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.11

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and traded as low as $22.70. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBWBF shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

