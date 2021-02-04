Cancom’s (CCCMF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

OTCMKTS CCCMF remained flat at $$52.00 on Thursday. Cancom has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.26.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

