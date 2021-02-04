Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.40% from the company’s previous close.

CFPZF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canfor from $35.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canfor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

CFPZF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.72. 3,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523. Canfor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

