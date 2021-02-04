Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.65

Shares of Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.62, with a volume of 1301421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 30.52, a current ratio of 30.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$501.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35.

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Rivers Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO)

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

