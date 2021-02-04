Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.05). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nano-X Imaging’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NNOX opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77. Nano-X Imaging has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,922,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $2,481,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $2,352,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $1,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

