CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Raised to $8.50 at CIBC

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from $8.25 to $8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

OTCMKTS CWXZF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

