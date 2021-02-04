Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Capital One Financial has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years.

Shares of COF stock traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,027. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,223 shares of company stock worth $22,230,254. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

