Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Capital One Financial has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years.
Shares of COF stock traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,027. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,223 shares of company stock worth $22,230,254. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
