Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Trading Up 5.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was up 5.1% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $112.94 and last traded at $112.66. Approximately 5,818,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,104,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.31%.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,223 shares of company stock worth $22,230,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,088 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 55.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 620,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,380,000 after acquiring an additional 471,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,148,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

