CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,816,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,025.36.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,058.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,106.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,781.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,646.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.