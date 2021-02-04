Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Invests $6.47 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,000. Amazon.com makes up 4.0% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,312.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,212.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,186.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

