Carbon Trading 53.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Carbon token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $2.23 million and $188,605.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00053660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00151685 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00092298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00063825 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00241734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00040415 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.