Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.04 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $14.90 billion and approximately $4.04 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00054262 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.38 or 0.00204836 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001924 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009622 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007972 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

